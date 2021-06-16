Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce sales of $285.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.99 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $221.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.45.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ichor by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

