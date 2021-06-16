Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce sales of $130.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $135.94 million. Landec posted sales of $156.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $528.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNDC. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710 in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 275,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

