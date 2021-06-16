Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. 499,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26. Stride has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $13,664,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 325,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

