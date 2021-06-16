Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.01). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 38,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,432.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,737. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.23. 2,751,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,211. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

