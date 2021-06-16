Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce earnings of $4.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53. Celanese posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $13.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

CE opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

