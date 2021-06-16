Zacks: Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.73 Million

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce $223.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.25 million and the highest is $226.20 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $941.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 416.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.