Zacks: Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $304.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.05 million to $309.21 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 383,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

