Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period.

HCSG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. 374,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

