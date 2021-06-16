Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.55 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.