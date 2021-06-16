Zacks: Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report $766.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $767.00 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $782.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.91. 27,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,867. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $859,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,138 shares of company stock worth $1,162,972. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

