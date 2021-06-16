Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to post sales of $211.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.38 million. BOX posted sales of $192.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $849.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $848.81 million to $851.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $935.81 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $953.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

