Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 304,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oil States International by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 303,220 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oil States International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. 46,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,316. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

