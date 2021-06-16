Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 769,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,586. UGI has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 118,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UGI by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 512,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

