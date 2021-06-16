Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. 563,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.