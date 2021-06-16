Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.04 Million

Analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce sales of $39.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.35 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $157.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.15 million to $159.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.74 million, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $169.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

CIO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 120,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,035. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $550.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

