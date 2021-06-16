Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post sales of $263.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.72 million and the lowest is $262.10 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $983.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. 555,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,259. Cognex has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

