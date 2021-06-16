Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Million

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report $12.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.42 million to $16.66 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $9.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $51.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $356.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.28. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 358,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 152,130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

