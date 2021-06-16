Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report $2.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 million and the lowest is $1.83 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $11.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.06 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHUN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 867,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,136. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.