Zacks: Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce $66.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Points International posted sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $295.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Points International during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,077. Points International has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.79 million, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

