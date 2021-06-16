Zacks: Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

SJI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 38,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,752. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $24,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

