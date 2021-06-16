Zacks: Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million.
SJI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 38,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,752. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.
In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $24,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
See Also: Systematic Risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.