Zacks: Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Post $2.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of X traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,906,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,531,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after buying an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after buying an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United States Steel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after buying an additional 379,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

