Zacks: Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post sales of $165.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.28 million. VSE reported sales of $168.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $695.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in VSE by 98.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 2,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. VSE has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $638.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

