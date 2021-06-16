Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

