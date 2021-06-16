Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Buy

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 97,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

