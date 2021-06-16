Zano (ZANO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $162,078.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Zano has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $162,078.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00006319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,674.73 or 1.00070488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.24 or 0.00339570 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.31 or 0.00432913 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00811267 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074945 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,715,908 coins and its circulating supply is 10,686,408 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

