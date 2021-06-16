ZB Token Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. ZB Token has a market cap of $172.66 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00769692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07787956 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

