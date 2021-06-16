ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Reaches $0.0043

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $27,372.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00144314 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00181935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.57 or 0.00951713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,403.16 or 1.00252682 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.