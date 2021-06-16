Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the May 13th total of 1,782,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

