Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.09. 107,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $186.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

