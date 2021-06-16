Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,847. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,010 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

