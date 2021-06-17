-$0.02 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $52.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

