-$0.03 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.01. DZS posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DZSI stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,665. The firm has a market cap of $612.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.34. DZS has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

