$0.09 EPS Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.30. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $168,104,544. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

