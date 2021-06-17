-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

VBLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 362,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,379. The company has a market cap of $112.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

