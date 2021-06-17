$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Nuance Communications also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of NUAN opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,734.37 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

