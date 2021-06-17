-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.30). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,015,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,189. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

