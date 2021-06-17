$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in International Money Express by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 44.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.