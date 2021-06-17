$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 46.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.