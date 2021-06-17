-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUPH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 64,591 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $144,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 1,959,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

