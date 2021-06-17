$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.