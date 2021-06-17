$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.47. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEBO. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.69 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $621.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

