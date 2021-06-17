$0.66 EPS Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.61. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.31. 61,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.39. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

