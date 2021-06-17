$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohen & Steers.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.