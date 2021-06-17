$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after acquiring an additional 289,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

