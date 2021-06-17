0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $730.44 million and approximately $47.07 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00765958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042321 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

