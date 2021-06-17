0xBitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $499,749.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $499,749.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.58 or 0.00766001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042302 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

