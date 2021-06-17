$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $175.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 509.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.27. 2,650,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,561. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

