$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 776.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. Truist upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

NYSE WGO traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $62.40. 74,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $13,518,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

