13,000 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Magnite by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

