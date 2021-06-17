$135.13 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce sales of $135.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.43 million to $138.98 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $133.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $539.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $535.04 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

